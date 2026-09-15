Teenage donor helps 10-year-old brother beat relapsed leukemia at Homi Bhabha Cancer Centre

“The patient’s elder sister was identified as the most suitable donor after detailed donor evaluation. Her stem cells were collected and infused into her brother through a vein. The transplanted cells successfully engrafted and, following close monitoring and supportive care, the child has now recovered and was discharged from the hospital, in good health, on Tuesday. We will continue to closely monitor him during the post-transplant period,” said pediatric hematologist (Oncologist) and BMT physician, Dr Jasmeet Sidhu.