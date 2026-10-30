Teenage boxers Gunjan and L Ambekar Meitei claim quotas for Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics

Originally scheduled to be held for 18 days in Dakar, Senegal, from October 22 to November 9, 2022, the Games were delayed due to the Covd-19 pandemic. It is now scheduled to be held there for 14 days—from October 31 to November 13, 2026- becoming the first IOC event to be held in Africa and the first Youth Olympic Games under the IOC presidency of Kirsty Coventry.