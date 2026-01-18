Teen Solution for Teeming Million| Aarav Chhawchharia

A

Aarav Chhawchharia (Guest): Currently, as I said, I've conducted several workshops for thousands of students across the country to gain access to the Korean job market, teach them about skills required for it.

My quest for this is now to work more on the policy side because one challenge that I've faced over the past few years working on this is that policy is not able to keep up with the action and ambition of the Indian people to go abroad and to study and to work hard whether that be through entrepreneurial ventures or otherwise.

I think on the policy, and I want to work with governments and advocate to them to create more pathways that allows Indian workers to work in a foreign environment more easily because there are two parts that really social integration, as well as economic opportunity. They both make up the bulk of what happens when you move outside of India.

Working on the policy end is going to be my key focus in the next coming months and coming years as I continue to work on the mission, I do plan to continue. This is kind of key to the mission, which is India-Korea Bridge, but I think there's few other markets that I'm looking into currently, which is Japan, Singapore, and Hong Kong, because these are the four markets around Asia that are experiencing significant demographic challenges and are going to continue experiencing this in the next coming years as birth rates fall to record low levels.

These are the four Asian markets that I'm looking at. Of course, there's going to be future opportunities in Europe and other places, which I'm very excited about. But I think starting with Korea is the main foundation for what my work is going to look like, but as well as other Asian markets, which I think is soon going to expand as people are more willing to relocate to other countries.