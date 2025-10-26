Teen innovator from Singapore transforms lives of visually impaired with tech

Earth First began as a small initiative but quickly grew through partnerships with eight NGOs across Singapore and India. Ameya trained over 100 visually impaired individuals to produce eco-friendly items such as tote bags, jute placemats, and macrame planters.

The products were sold at pop-ups, bazaars, corporate events, and retail stores in Singapore, raising over $12,000—all reinvested in training and skill development programs.

Building on this success, Ameya created a Python coding curriculum for more than 50 visually impaired students, enabling them to transition from crafts to technical professions.

“He has helped our students explore new career paths in technology,” said representatives from the Blind Relief Association in Delhi.