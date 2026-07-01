Rajasthan launches AI training and digital service projects, opens career paths in gaming and animation

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 1 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday asserted that technology must transcend being a mere tool of convenience to become a prime driver for social inclusion and public welfare.

Inaugurating the two-day 29th National Conference on e-Governance at the Rajasthan International Centre (RIC), CM Sharma highlighted how Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "JAM Trinity" (Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile) has effectively eliminated middlemen and turned Digital India into a cornerstone of economic development.

"Digital governance must reach the last person in society so that no citizen is left behind from the mainstream of development," the Chief Minister stated in a press release, adding that Artificial Intelligence (AI), data analytics, and robust cyber security are now playing a pivotal role in making governance transparent and citizen-centric.

To mark the occasion, the chief minister launched several key digital initiatives aimed at boosting innovation, administrative transparency and citizen services.

These included the Rajasthan Language Model Training Hackathon and Innovation Challenge, platforms designed to invite top technical minds to build localised solutions; the Smart Rajasthan Project, an automated citizen service delivery platform intended to enable seamless governance; the e-Mitra WhatsApp Service, which expands the reach of the state's flagship e-Mitra programme directly to citizens' mobile screens; and the Digital Rajasthan Coffee Table Book, a compilation documenting the state's rapid digital evolution, the release said.

Detailing the state's forward-looking policies, the Chief Minister pointed out that the newly implemented Rajasthan AI-ML Policy 2026 is setting the foundation for administrative reforms in education, health, agriculture, and industries. Additionally, the AVGC & XR Policy is driving new career avenues for youth in animation and gaming.

The Chief Minister shared that 1,686 kilometres of optical fibre network expansion have successfully linked thousands of government buildings. Furthermore, high-speed internet connections have been deployed across 12,500 locations in over 3,200 Gram Panchayats. Currently, a massive network of over 79,000 e-Mitra kiosks delivers more than 900 public services across the state.

To combat online fraud, advanced cyber labs and cyber range platforms have been established. To maintain absolute transparency in state recruitment drives, the government has integrated AI-based photo verification and e-KYC protocols.

"Governance, e-governance, and AI in governance ensure three core milestones: faster service, wider service, and the best service. Data and AI will allow the government to reach out to citizens proactively and fulfil their needs transparently," said Rajyavardhan Rathore, Minister for Information Technology & Communications

The inaugural session was also attended by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, Chief Secretary V Srinivas, Union IT Secretary S Krishnan, DARPG Secretary Nivedita Shukla Verma, and IT Secretary Ravi Kumar Surpur, alongside industry leaders, tech experts, and startup professionals from across the country.