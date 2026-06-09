Engineers, postgraduates among aspirants of UP Police constable exam

Lucknow, Jun 9 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Examination has emerged as a test for not only aspiring police personnel but also a large number of overqualified and unemployed youths even as they expressed fear over the possibility of paper leaks.
Candidates who have completed engineering, post-graduate and other professional courses are appearing for the exam being conducted on June 8, 9 and 10 for 32,679 constable and equivalent posts in all 75 districts of the state.
Officials said the total number of candidates who have applied for the recruitment drive crossed 28.86 lakh, making the competition intense.
The opportunity to work as a constable in the state is being seen as a ray of by many candidates hope amid a grim job market, candidates said, regardless of their academic qualifications and accomplishments.
Chandra Shekhar Gupta from Ballia, who has completed an MSc, said unemployment forced him to apply for the constable post.
"I am an MSc graduate, but unemployment has compelled me to appear for this examination so that I can get a job," he said, adding that travelling to the examination centre was also difficult due to heavy rush.
Similarly, BTech graduate Chandrakala Srivastava from Basti said she was ready to take up any job due to the lack of opportunities in her field.
"Engineering jobs are not easily available. If any job is available, one needs to take it," she said.
Vandana Chauhan from Gorakhpur, who holds a BA and BTC qualification, also said she was appearing for the police recruitment examination as she had been waiting for suitable vacancies for several years.
"I have done a BA and BTC (Basic Training Certificate for a teacher's job), but vacancies for these qualifications have not come for eight years. I am appearing for the police exam because I need a job," she said.
Another candidate, Ashish Singh from Deoria, who has completed an MA, said the recruitment system did not always provide opportunities according to qualifications, forcing many candidates to compete for available posts.
Several candidates also expressed concern over the possibility of paper leaks amid the probe into the alleged NEET paper leak and the announcement of re-examinations subsequently.
A candidate in Kushinagar said, "Paper leaks have been reported in the country. We hope such a problem does not happen in this examination."
Officials, however, said elaborate security arrangements had been made to ensure a fair examination. CCTV cameras, metal detectors and multi-layer security arrangements were deployed at examination centres.
Apart from academic pressure, candidates faced travel challenges while reaching their centres. Railway stations and bus stands across cities witnessed heavy crowds as thousands of aspirants travelled from different districts.
At several railway stations, including Lucknow's Charbagh station, candidates were seen waiting overnight, studying on platforms or resting before their examinations.
Some candidates said trains were delayed and overcrowded. Shivam Kumar from Raebareli, who travelled to Kanpur, said his train stopped before reaching the station due to an outer signal issue and he had to walk to reach the examination centre on time.
"My father is a daily wage worker, but he is getting old now. My family has hopes from me. I just pray that there is no paper leak, and the result comes out properly," he said.
Auraiyya resident Vishal Singh, appearing for his first police examination, said his family expected that a government job would bring stability.
Candidates also benefited from the state government's decision to provide a 50 per cent concession on Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus fares for examination aspirants on production of admit cards.
A candidate travelling in a government bus from Kanpur to Noida said the fare concession helped many aspirants who showed their admit cards manage their travel expenses.
Meanwhile, railway officials said special arrangements had been made in view of the examination to facilitate movement of candidates across the state.
Candidates who arrived to appear in the exam at J S Hindu Degree College and J S Hindu Inter College in Amroha said they were looking to join the police force to increase their family income and secure their future.
Some candidates with commerce and science backgrounds said they were "unable to find suitable career opportunities" and were "compelled to apply for the constable post" amid rising inflation and unemployment.
They said getting a stable government job had become a priority, "even if it meant opting for a post below their educational qualification". PTI COR/KIS KIS
PRK