Tech sector demands problem-solving over standard degrees, says Vice President at Kochi summit

Kochi, Aug 31 (IANS): Emphasising the changing demands of a technology‑driven world, Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Monday said education cannot be limited to degrees.
“We just cannot produce graduates; we have to understand the demands of the market,” he said, calling for greater emphasis on research, innovation and problem‑solving.
Radhakrishnan made the remarks while attending the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology (RSET) and inaugurating Confluence 3.0, an Industry‑Academia Summit focused on “India, Impact of AI”, in Kochi.
Commending Confluence 3.0, he said stronger industry‑academia partnerships are essential to make Bharat a global hub for technology and start‑ups. He called for innovative teaching, interdisciplinary research, responsible use of AI and meaningful international collaborations while remaining rooted in Bharat’s values.
Highlighting Kerala’s achievements in literacy, social development and human capital, Radhakrishnan said Rajagiri has contributed not only to producing technocrats but also leaders in public life. He congratulated the institution on completing 25 years and appreciated its commitment to combining values with technological excellence.
Recalling the contribution of the Carmelites of Mary Immaculate (CMI) and the legacy of Saint Kuriakose Elias Chavara, he highlighted their pioneering efforts in democratising education, promoting women’s education and adult literacy, and ensuring that poverty and hunger did not become barriers to learning.
Referring to China’s transformation over the past few decades, Radhakrishnan said its progress demonstrates the importance of sustained investment in higher education, research and innovation. He urged Kerala to strengthen research‑oriented higher education and create an ecosystem that promotes innovation.
Appealing to the Chief Minister, he said Kerala’s limited land availability and high land costs make large traditional industries challenging, and urged a greater focus on high‑tech and knowledge‑based industries. He said Kerala’s strong educational base and talent pool can attract high‑technology enterprises, create local employment, reduce migration and enable reverse migration.
The Vice President also made a strong appeal to young people to “Say No to Drugs.” Recalling his mother’s advice during childhood, he said temporary pleasures can destroy great hopes and goals. He urged students to use their capabilities for the betterment of themselves, society and humanity.
He also laid the foundation stone for the Administrative Block of Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology, marking another milestone in the institution’s journey of growth and academic excellence.
The programme was attended by the Governor of Kerala, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar; Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan; Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism, Suresh Gopi; Minister for Higher Education, Government of Kerala, Roji M. John; and other dignitaries, including the management, faculty and students of RSET.
—
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.