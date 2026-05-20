Tech layoffs continue as Meta restructures for AI push, LinkedIn cuts over 600 jobs

San Francisco: Major technology companies in the United States are continuing workforce restructuring amid the growing focus on artificial intelligence (AI), with Meta and LinkedIn announcing significant job cuts and organisational changes.



According to a report by NBC News, Meta is planning a major restructuring exercise that includes layoffs affecting nearly 10 per cent of its workforce while simultaneously shifting around 7,000 employees into AI-focused roles.



The report stated that Meta will reorganise these employees into four new AI-focused organisations as part of its broader strategy to increase investments in artificial intelligence.