Tech CEO’s 5-minute hiring decision sparks buzz on social media

A tech company CEO’s decision to hire a college student after a brief five-minute conversation has captured widespread attention on the social media platform X. The story, shared by Sandi Slonjsak, CEO and founder of Code Of Us, highlights the student’s honesty and determination, as well as the CEO’s swift decision-making, earning praise from users online.

CEO’s account of the hire

Sandi Slonjsak posted on X, stating, “Today i hired a college student after just 5 minutes of talking to her.” He elaborated on the student’s qualities, noting, “Had the guts to send an open letter application although we had no job openings. Straight up admitted she knows nothing, told she’s willing to work as an animal to learn as much as she can. Open for suggestions and mentoring, super communicative and straight shooter. Succinctly gets all her points across. Worked on her own projects in the spare time in order to have something to showcase. Smart, humble & hungry. Doesn’t care about the salary. Can do minimum wage for 3 months just to get the foot in the door. Can start from tomorrow.”

Sandi emphasised the student’s passion for learning, perseverance, and dedication to personal projects as key factors in his decision.