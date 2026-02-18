Taiwan backs India’s AI rise with semiconductor muscle

New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in India, Mumin Chen, on Wednesday highlighted the expanding opportunities for AI collaboration between Taiwan and India, citing robust Taiwanese investments in the semiconductor sector in the country as a key driver for future technological partnerships.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit, Chen noted Taiwan's strength in semiconductor manufacturing, a fundamental building block for advanced AI technologies, positions it as a strategic partner for India's burgeoning technology landscape.

He added that several Taiwanese firms are increasingly investing in India, with a strong focus on semiconductors.

"Taiwan is good in semiconductor manufacturing, and semiconductors are a very key component of the whole AI technology development. Currently, several Taiwanese companies are investing in India, primarily in the semiconductor sector. We hope that in the future, these collaborations will also promote our collaboration in AI technologies," he said.

Chen highlighted India's growing importance not only as a hub for technology development but also as a fast-expanding market, while expressing confidence that more Taiwanese technology companies would expand their footprint in the country.

"India has full potential, not just in technology development but also in the market. In the past few years, more Taiwanese high-tech companies have been investing in India. I'm very confident that, in the future, more Taiwanese companies will come," he added.

Chen's remarks on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit, being held in Delhi, the first time India is hosting such a high-profile global event on artificial intelligence and the first time in the Global South.

On the summit, he said, "This time we have four experts coming to Delhi to attend the AI Impact Summit. We know this is the first time India has hosted such an important international event, and we are also very glad that we have a Taiwanese delegation coming to attend the event and also serve as panellists and join all the discussions."

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 brings together nations and international institutions, reflecting India's focus on multilateral collaboration and the use of AI to address global challenges and unlock new opportunities for shared growth.

India is hosting the AI Impact Summit 2026 from February 16 to 20. It is anchored in three foundational pillars, or 'Sutras': People, Planet and Progress.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Monday.

The Summit, the first global AI gathering to be hosted in the Global South, has witnessed unprecedented participation, with over 20 Heads of State, 60 Ministers, and 500 global AI leaders.

Bringing together policymakers, technology companies, innovators, academia, and industry leaders, the Summit seeks to translate global AI deliberations into actionable development outcomes under the IndiaAI Mission and the Digital India initiative.

PM Modi will deliver the inaugural address on February 19, setting the tone for enhanced global cooperation and advancing India's vision for inclusive, trusted, and development-orientated artificial intelligence.