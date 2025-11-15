Team SDG Universe helps children engage with global challenges through play and exploration

On Children’s Day, TCS announced a new digital learning platform called Team SDG Universe, which aims to help young learners explore and understand the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The platform has been developed by TCS iON, its unit working on large-scale assessments and digital learning infrastructure. The programme is free to access and is designed for children aged eight and above.

According to the announcement, Team SDG Universe turns sustainability concepts into interactive missions that feature games, short videos, comic-style narratives, and simple pledges. The programme is structured as a self-paced learning experience, with children completing tasks that eventually lead to an SDG Ambassador certification. The company states that the format intends to encourage independent exploration and responsible decision-making among young users.

Some schools have already integrated modules from the platform into classroom activities. Vidya Mandir School in Chennai is one of the early adopters. Its Principal, Ms Kanchana Mala S H, said, “We wanted to use screens productively... Our students found the activities both enjoyable and meaningful.” She added that the approach has motivated Class VIII students to adopt the SDGs as their Annual Project Day theme.

Learners navigate the platform alongside three mascots, each linked to an SDG theme. The resources are accessible online through the TCS iON webpage, with the company stating that the format encourages interdisciplinary thinking and collaboration.

Venguswamy Ramaswamy, Global Head of TCS iON, said the intention is to make purposeful learning widely accessible. He emphasised that the programme helps children “internalise global values through local action”.

The platform is positioned as a response to growing interest in sustainability education among teachers and parents. It offers a structured, scalable method for schools to introduce the SDGs within regular classroom schedules while remaining accessible to independent learners at home.