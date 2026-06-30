Global Skills Challenge wins five medals at Global Skills Challenge in Australia

New Delhi (ANI): Team India delivered a strong performance at the Global Skills Challenge (GSC) Australia 2026, winning five medals-- three gold, one silver and one bronze -- marking a milestone in India's journey towards the 48th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai later this year.

The international competition, held from June 23 to 29, brought together nearly 600 competitors, experts, translators, and officials representing 16 WorldSkills member nations, including India alongside Australia, Austria, China, the USA, Japan, France and South Korea, an official release said.

It said that Pavan Bhadravati Suresha (Karnataka) won gold medal in medal in Additive Manufacturing, Mausam Kumar Giri (Bihar) won gold medal in Cloud Computing, Vishnupriya Sunil (Delhi) won gold medal in Health and Social Care, Harsh Ramesh Pawar (Maharashtra) won silver medal in 3D Digital Game Art and Muskan (Haryana) won bronze medal in painting and decorating.

These achievements underscore the growing global competitiveness of India's skilled youth across advanced manufacturing, digital technologies, creative industries and service-sector skills, the release said.

Other competitors also delivered strong performances across multiple categories, gaining valuable international exposure and benchmarking themselves against some of the world's best young skilled professionals.

Congratulating Team India on its performance, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary said Team India's outstanding haul of three gold, a silver and a bronze medals at the Global Skills Challenge 2026 is a proud moment for the nation and a testament to the talent, determination and hard work of Skill Champions, experts, mentors and industry partners.

"Beyond these remarkable achievements, the competition has provided invaluable exposure to global standards and strengthened our preparations for the WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai. I congratulate every member of Team India for showcasing India's excellence and inspiring a new generation of skilled youth," he said.

The 30-member Indian contingent, comprising 15 competitors and 15 experts, represented the country across 15 skill categories spanning advanced manufacturing, digital technologies, construction trades, creative industries and service-sector skills.

Designed as a full-scale simulation of the WorldSkills Competition, the Global Skills Challenge provided Team India with the opportunity to compete against some of the world's finest young skilled professionals under international competition standards, assessment systems and real-world conditions. The experience offered valuable global exposure, strengthened technical preparedness, and sharpened India's readiness for the 48th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai later this year.

Throughout the competition, participants were assessed using the internationally recognised Competition Information System (CIS), replicating the evaluation framework used at WorldSkills competitions. The event provided Indian competitors with hands-on experience in managing competition pressure, adapting to international equipment environments, and meeting global quality and performance standards.

India competed in the skill categories of 3D Digital Game Art, Additive Manufacturing, Automobile Technology, Beauty Therapy, Bricklaying, Cloud Computing, Floristry, Graphic Design Technology, Hairdressing, Health and Social Care, Industrial Mechanics, Painting and Decorating, Restaurant Service, Wall and Floor Tiling, and Web Technologies.

Wins at Skill competitions such as the Global Skills Challenge 2026 Australia also play a powerful role in making skills aspirational for young Indians, showing that excellence in trades, technology, design and service-sector skills can open pathways to national recognition, global exposure and future-ready careers, the release said.

India's participation in the Global Skills Challenge forms part of the broader vision of the Skill India Mission to develop a future-ready workforce and position Indian youth among the world's best skilled professionals. Through sustained investments in training infrastructure, expert mentorship, industry partnerships and international exposure, the country continues to strengthen its competitiveness on the global stage, the release said.