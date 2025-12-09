Team India clinches gold at FEI Children's Classic Silver Tour

Mumbai: Team India recorded an impressive victory at the FEI Children's Classic - Silver Tour, securing the Team gold medal in a competitive field of riders from Zone 9 countries.



The Indian team comprised Stasya Pandya, Sresht Mantena, Harshvardhan Singh Gulia, and Prithiv Krishna, who delivered steady and well-executed rounds to finish at the top of the leaderboard.



Riding her horse Cougar, Stasya Pandya of Amateur Riders' Club (ARC) played an important role in the team's success with consistent, controlled, and technically sound performance. Her global ranking is now 12th in the Overall Individual Classification (Silver Tour) at the FEI Jumping Children's Classics 2025 Final.

