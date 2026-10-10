Team Canada trade mission lands in Mumbai and Bengaluru with nearly 300 corporate leaders

"Nearly 300 Canadian business delegates are joining the Team Canada Trade Mission I am leading to India next week to secure new opportunities for our businesses and workers in one of the world's fastest-growing markets. By matching Canadian expertise in sectors like aerospace, agri-food and clean technology with India's growing demand, we will diversify our trade and attract new investment. This is how we will more than double our trade with India to $70 billion by 2030," the Minister said.