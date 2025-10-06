Teaching kids to speak mind

JHARKHAND: The Ranchi District Education Department has launched Ranchi Speaks, a programme to improve linguistic skills and public speaking abilities among government school students from classes 1 to 8.

It is helping students express themselves confidently in various languages, including Hindi, English, and local dialects such as Nagpuri, Sadari, Mundari, and Kudukh.

The idea was conceived by Badal Raj, Superintendent of Education in Ranchi District. The programme has helped children improve their speaking skills, body language, and confidence in facing an audience. Over the past year, since it began in Ranchi, even children from tribal areas have started speaking confidently.

“The objective is to enhance children’s language skills, self-confidence, critical thinking, and expressive abilities,” said Badal Raj.