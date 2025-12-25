Teaching doctors posted in remote areas want special allowance

“This gap is expected to widen to nearly Rs 60,000 under the 8th Pay Revision Commission. Both the National Task Force of the National Medical Commission and the Parliamentary Standing Committee have recommended the implementation of AIIMS pay scales along with a rural service allowance for faculty serving in non-GHMC, rural and semi-urban areas,” he said, adding that almost every state in the country provides some form of allowance to retain teaching doctors, barring Telangana.

Teaching doctors expressed disappointment over the lack of response despite several representations made to the Health Department — from the previous government to the present one — saying the continued neglect has demotivated faculty from accepting postings in rural and remote areas.

Dr Kiran further said government teaching doctors should be recognised as a special category, as their responsibilities extend beyond teaching to include clinical care and research.