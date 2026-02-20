Teachers to continue as scribes for students with disabilities for Class 10, 12 exams

CHENNAI: The school education department on Thursday clarified that teachers will continue to be appointed as scribes for students with disabilities appearing for Class 10 and Class 12 public examinations.

Earlier, it had planned to appoint interested college students and Illam Thedi Kalvi volunteers for the purpose.

The clarification comes after concerns over a circular issued in January barring subject teachers from acting as scribes and directing district officials to identify interested college students and Illam Thedi Kalvi volunteers for the role.