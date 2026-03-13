Teachers to be appointed in CBSE schools within two months: Himachal CM Sukhu
Hamirpur: The CBSE curriculum is being introduced in 140 schools across Himachal Pradesh, and all the posts of teachers in them will be filled within two months, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Thursday.
Speaking at an event at the Sidharth Government College in his home constituency Nadaun in Hamirpur district, Sukhu said a separate dress code will also be introduced for students studying in the CBSE schools.
The education department would fill the posts of 400 lecturers and 400 assistant lecturers, he said.
"Nine CBSE schools would begin operating in the Nadaun Assembly segment from the current academic session," Sukhu said.
The chief minister also announced an allocation of Rs 20 crore for the science college in Hamirpur, an official statement said.
At the event, Sukhu honoured students who excelled in various fields.
Congratulating the meritorious students, he said the state government is bringing significant reforms in the education system to prepare the youth for future challenges.
Highlighting the several development initiatives in the fields of education and healthcare, Sukhu said the state government has sanctioned Rs 300 crore for the construction of a cancer hospital in Hamirpur, which would include a super-speciality block.
In addition, a mother and child hospital is being built for Rs 100 crore to ensure the best health facilities for the people of the area, the chief minister said.
New academic courses, along with programmes in physics, biology, botany, MCA and MBA, will be introduced at the Nadaun College from the next academic session, Sukhu said.
"Nadaun holds special significance for me as it is both my birthplace and workplace, and I remain committed to its development," he said.
He also said the region will emerge as a major sports tourism destination in the coming years.
A modern sports centre worth Rs 160 crore is being constructed at Khairi, which is expected to be completed by June, he said.
The government will also develop a riverfront on the Beas River for Rs 300 crore, along with a river rafting centre worth Rs 80 crore and a wellness centre costing Rs 100 crore, the chief minister said.
Additionally, the government will spend Rs 1,500 crore for improving water quality to ensure clean drinking water across the state, he added.
The chief minister also laid the foundation for a multipurpose hall at the Nadaun Government College, which would be constructed for Rs 17.22 crore.
