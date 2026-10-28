Teachers set to join WB gov't schools can't contest polls: CM Adhikari

“We are not restricting the freedom of those serving teachers who are already in politics. Those who will be appointed henceforth will not be able to be directly involved in politics. We want the quality of education in West Bengal to improve, which was ruined first during the 34-year Communist rule and subsequently during the 15-year Trinamool Congress regime. We want to revive the sanctity of the education system, the educational premises and the dignity of the teachers,” the Chief Minister said.