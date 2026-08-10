AP DSC Recruitment: Selected teachers condemn YSRCP over 'misinformation campaign'

Kurnool: Nearly 4,000 teachers who were appointed through the 'Mega DSC-2025' recruitment process took out a rally on Saturday, condemning the YSRCP over the alleged "misinformation campaign" on their recruitment.
Over the past several months, the YSRCP has levelled many allegations against the District Selection Committee, which recruited over 15,000 government teachers in 2025.
Teachers from the erstwhile Kurnool, Kadapa and Anantapur districts gathered at Konda Reddy Buruju in Kurnool town and took out a large rally to the District Zilla Parishad office under the banner "Teachers' Self-Respect Rally."
"Around 4,000 teachers appointed through the Mega DSC-2025 participated in a massive Chalo Kurnool programme on Saturday, strongly condemning what they described as a deliberate misinformation campaign by the YSRCP against the recruitment process," a release shared by a government source to PTI said.
They submitted a representation at the Mahatma Gandhi statue, asserting that the 'Mega DSC' recruitment process had provided them with an opportunity to realise their long-cherished dream of becoming government teachers.
The teachers said they had spent years preparing for competitive examinations, overcoming financial and personal hardship, and securing appointments through the recruitment process.
They strongly objected to the alleged attempts to portray their hard-earned jobs as the result of irregularities or political favouritism, the release said.
Questioning the basis of YSRCP's accusations, the teachers challenged the opposition party to produce concrete evidence, instead of allegedly making political statements.
The teachers asserted that the recruitment process involved examination, merit-based selection and certificate verification, maintaining that candidates who had worked for years to secure government jobs should not be subjected to alleged unnecessary suspicion or mental harassment.
Bhargavi from Chittoor district, who had secured a teaching post under the sports quota, said the Mega DSC-2025 had brought immense happiness to her family.
The certificate verification process was conducted transparently and the decision to provide opportunities to sportspersons through the recruitment process had given considerable encouragement to athletes, she said.
Ravi Naik, another recruit under the sports quota, said, "We did not buy our jobs. We earned them through our qualifications, examination performance and the prescribed selection process. Every candidate knows the effort required to become a government teacher."
Meanwhile, YSRCP MLC L Appi Reddy said the opposition party will campaign against Mega DSC-2025, demanding an impartial CBI probe into the recruitment process.
He questioned the alleged changes in the sports quota, merit lists and transfer of key officials connected with the recruitment process.
Reddy demanded Education Minister Nara Lokesh to take "responsibility" and resign, vowing that YSRCP would also raise the DSC issue in the Assembly and the Legislative Council, a release quoting the YSRCP leader said.
Reddy said the party will undertake rallies in all the 175 assembly constituencies on August 10, involving students, unemployed youth and people's organisations.
Similarly, former minister and YSRCP leader Sake Sailajanath demanded the coalition government to answer "serious questions" raised over alleged irregularities in Mega DSC-2025, instead of issuing explanations that "do not address the concerns of candidates."
Sailajanath said irregularities were alleged at every stage, from the preparation of question papers and merit lists to appointments under the sports quota.
He demanded a proper inquiry to restore confidence among candidates ahead of the next DSC.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.