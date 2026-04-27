Teachers on Election Duty

Every election season, school teachers are pulled from classrooms and into the demanding world of electoral administration. Though the system depends heavily on their involvement, teachers say this arrangement often comes at the cost of teaching continuity and school operations. Sneha (name changed upon request), an assistant English teacher at a government girls’ school in West Bengal, says the effect is structural rather than incidental, particularly when election duties overlap with classes and evaluations. “Teachers aren’t trained for administrative work, and without proper preparation, it becomes a challenge. It affects students’ learning and pulls us away from our core responsibilities,” she says, further noting that when schools double up as training centres or polling booths, it puts additional strain on already tight academic schedules.

Teachers feel there is a need for better-trained systems and streamlined operations, even as they continue to view their role as a civic duty within democracy

The transition from teacher to election worker is not just logistical but psychological, often requiring teachers to step outside the institutional identity of the school. Manisha (name changed), an assistant Economics teacher with nearly two decades of experience in election duty, says she began preparing for the responsibilities of presiding and polling officers after receiving her training letter about a month ago.

“While mentally revising all those tasks, I hardly noticed when I transitioned from being a teacher to becoming an election worker,” she says. “When doing election duty, we represent the commission, not the school,” adds Sneha, summing up the formal change in role that begins well before polling day. Despite the pressure, both teachers say they see election duty as part of their responsibility as government employees and citizens.

Manisha also points to the design of election duty training modules as a key concern, saying the sessions are sometimes led by facilitators with little or no field experience, making it difficult to address practical complexities on the ground. She adds that training would be more effective if conducted by those who have previously handled election duties. Another challenge comes to the forefront on polling day itself. Sneha describes working long hours in extreme summer heat, often without adequate seating. She adds that logistical support, including food and basic infrastructure, can be limited, making the experience physically draining.

There is a need, they say, for a more streamlined, technology-enabled electoral process that minimises procedural complications and ensures better working conditions. While teachers acknowledge the importance of elections, their experiences raise a troubling question: how long can the education system continue with a model where those shaping young minds are continuously diverted to keep the machinery of democracy itself running?