Private school teachers can be deployed for Census work: RGI

Friday's notification specifies that "teachers of any educational institution of the government, local authority, aided or unaided private bodies, societies or trusts; (ii) Clerks or any official of the Central government, state government, local authority or establishment (including public sector undertakings, statutory bodies, banks, companies, institutions, societies and trusts); (iii) Any person, as the state government or the Union territory administration may consider suitable" can be appointed as Census officers to perform duties as an enumerator.