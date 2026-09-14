Teachers not just impart knowledge, but also shape students' future: Jharkhand health secretary

Ranchi: Jharkhand Health Secretary Ajoy Kumar Singh on Sunday said that teachers not only impart knowledge of the curriculum to students but also shape their personalities, values and future.
The secretary said this while addressing a felicitation programme at Ranchi University. The event was organised by the private schools apex body PASWA.
At the event, over 2500 educationists, professors, lecturers, and teachers were felicitated with shawls, certificates of appreciation and mementoes.
"Teachers do not merely impart curricular knowledge to students but also shape their personalities, values and future. A teacher's role is not limited to the four walls of the school; rather, they make a significant contribution to building society and the nation," Singh said.
Such events further strengthen the feeling of respect for teachers in society and also inspire the new generation to revere their teachers, the officer said.
"Respecting teachers is respecting the entire society. Teachers of private schools are working day and night to deliver better results even with limited resources. Their contribution deserves due respect, security and social protection," said PASWA's national president Alok Kumar Dubey.
The state government should make a concrete policy for the security, respect and welfare of private school teachers, he said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.