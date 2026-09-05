Teachers celebrate national recognition at Vigyan Bhawan with heartfelt reactions on Teachers Day

“I had been applying for this National Teachers' Award for the past five years. Over the last three years, I was the topper from Gujarat. Last year, I stood second, so I couldn't receive the award. This time, I worked extremely hard with the resolve to win it, and I succeeded. Lord Shiva's blessings were with me, and my wife stood firmly by my side at all times; her support was invaluable throughout," the teacher said.