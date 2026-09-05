Teachers carry legacy of guru-shishya parampara forward: West Bengal Governor

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor R N Ravi on Saturday paid tribute to teachers and former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on the occasion of Teachers' Day, saying educators continue to carry forward the country's enduring tradition of learning and character-building.
In a post, Ravi said teachers "illuminate minds, mould character and guide generations", while offering his "heartfelt pranaam" to them.
He also paid homage to Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary, describing him as a distinguished teacher, philosopher and statesman.
Ravi said the country's tradition of learning had long placed the Guru at the centre of imparting knowledge, wisdom and values.
"Through the Gurukul and Guru-Shishya Parampara, they nurtured generations in Vidya, Viveka, Dharma and Kartavya, sharpening intellect, shaping character and instilling a deep sense of purpose and responsibility," he said.
The governor said teachers today continue that legacy by encouraging curiosity, critical thinking and excellence among students.
"They kindle curiosity, foster critical thinking, nurture talent and inspire excellence," Ravi said, adding that teachers equip young people to face emerging challenges with conviction, contribute to Bharat's resurgence and realise its destiny as "Vishwa Guru".
Teachers' Day is observed every year on September 5 to mark the birth anniversary of Radhakrishnan, who served as the country's second President.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.