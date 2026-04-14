Teachers call for practical area allocation for Census 2027

BENGALURU: Hundreds of government and aided schoolteachers and pre-university college lecturers protested at the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) headquarters at NR Square on Monday, demanding that Chief Commissioner M Maheswar Rao allot census duty scientifically. They also demanded that teachers aged over 59 and those with health issues be exempted from census duty.

Members led by the Karnataka State Pre-University College Lecturers’ Association pointed out that hundreds of teachers and lecturers are being assigned census duties more than 30 km from their homes.

President Ningegowda AH told TNIE, “There are teachers staying in Kengeri who are allocated census duty in Yelahanka. Lecturers working in Bannerghatta are to survey Yelahanka. How fair is this? We are not asking the government to completely exempt us from the survey, but to be scientific in allocation.”

MLC Puttanna, who joined the members, said that the survey locations should be near the work location or home of the teachers, and that they were already bogged down with evaluation and other work.

The members said Maheshwar Rao had told the protesting teachers to submit their requests for re-allocation of census area to the respective city corporation commissioners through the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI). They also said those suffering from health issues could get exemption by furnishing the required medical certificates.