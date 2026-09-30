Teachers’ body raises police action against job aspirants before THRC

Agartala: The Tripura Government Teachers' Association (TGTA) on Wednesday urged the state human rights commission to take action against police for "using excessive force" on TET-qualified job aspirants during their protest on September 24.
Police used water cannons on the protesting job aspirants and dragged some of them into police vans when hundreds of TET-qualified job aspirants were protesting in front of Shiksha Bhavan, seeking publication of the merit list.
"We are shocked by the way cops used force on the TET-qualified job aspirants in front of Shiksha Bhavan on September 24. They have already shown their quality by clearing the tough Teacher's Eligibility Test (TET) in which the success rate is merely 4/5 per cent," TGTA general secretary, Asish Chowdhury told reporters.
He said a TGTA delegation met the Chairman of the Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC), Justice (Retd) Arindam Lodh and submitted a memorandum seeking lawful action against police personnel who used "excessive force" on job seekers who were peacefully protesting.
Chowdhury said the THRC chairman assured him he would look into the matter and do the needful.
"If the THRC fails to address our demand, we will file a public interest litigation (PIL) in the high court seeking punishment for the police personnel involved in the incident," he said.
"No person who believes in democracy will support the way male policemen charged batons on female TET-qualified job aspirants during the peaceful protest rally," he said.
The TET-qualified job aspirants have been demanding immediate appointment since the recruitment process was initiated two years ago.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.