Teachers' body urges DU to withdraw month-long ban on protests as colleges cancel scheduled events

New Delhi: The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) urged the university administration to revisit its order imposing a month-long ban on public meetings, processions and protests on campus, calling the move undesirable.

Delhi University (DU) announced the ban citing concerns over obstruction of traffic, threats to safety and disturbance of public peace on Tuesday.

DUTA, in a letter to the Registrar, said such a comprehensive restriction had "never been imposed in the history of Delhi University".

The teachers' association also flagged the impact on scheduled programmes in the coming month, including the DU Flower Show, annual cultural festivals, awareness programmes and Holi Milan events.