Teachers' body urges DU to withdraw month-long ban on protests as colleges cancel scheduled events
New Delhi: The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) urged the university administration to revisit its order imposing a month-long ban on public meetings, processions and protests on campus, calling the move undesirable.
Delhi University (DU) announced the ban citing concerns over obstruction of traffic, threats to safety and disturbance of public peace on Tuesday.
DUTA, in a letter to the Registrar, said such a comprehensive restriction had "never been imposed in the history of Delhi University".
The teachers' association also flagged the impact on scheduled programmes in the coming month, including the DU Flower Show, annual cultural festivals, awareness programmes and Holi Milan events.
"To put a ban on such cultural events is unacceptable. The university should exempt this category of social cultural events from the preview of this order," the letter dated February 17 said.
While acknowledging that maintaining peace and harmony during public gatherings is desirable, the teachers' body said "a total ban on open public activities is totally undesirable" and asked the university to reconsider the decision.
Meanwhile, few DU colleges have postponed their programmes without giving any concrete reasons. Senior officials of Ramanujam College in the south campus confirmed that their annual programme has been postponed. "We will notify the fresh dates later," a senior college official said.
Further, Kalindi College principal Meena Charanda said that the college's sports day was cancelled due to the weather. "Our sports day was scheduled for Tuesday but we cancelled it due to rain," the principal said.
Kirori Mal College issued a student advisory on Tuesday enforcing the Delhi University order banning protests and gatherings of five or more persons on campus for a month from February 17.
The college warned of disciplinary action for violations and barred unauthorised social media posts. Only content approved by designated convenors will be published on official platforms, the order read.
"Students are further advised to avoid participation of individuals from outside the college in any campus-related activities, gatherings, or events without prior official approval from the college administration," it said.
Congress's student wing, National Students' Union of India (NSUI), posted on X that the ban reflects a growing pattern of fear towards student unity and resistance.
"Silencing students will not solve problems, it will only expose the administration's unwillingness to listen. NSUI strongly condemns this anti-student order and will continue to stand firm in defence of students' democratic rights, freedom of expression, and constitutional values," NSUI posted on X.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.