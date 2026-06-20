Delhi teachers' body demands immediate release of pending promotions and financial dues

New Delhi (PTI): The Government Schools Teachers' Association (GSTA) submitted a representation to the Directorate of Education (DoE), highlighting several issues concerning teachers' welfare, school administration and service-related matters.
The GSTA said the issues affect not only teachers' welfare but also the functioning of schools and the overall academic environment in Delhi government schools.
The association said reimbursement of tablet purchases made by teachers nearly three years ago on departmental directions is still pending. It also sought payment of approved data expenses incurred for official and educational work.
The GSTA said teachers should be represented in the committee reviewing the Annual Transfer Policy. According to the association, such representation would help make the process more transparent and reduce future grievances.
The association also flagged delays in promotions and modified assured career progression (MACP) benefits in several district offices. It urged the department to clear all pending cases within a fixed timeframe.
The GSTA said many teachers are not provided a second copy of their service book despite being entitled to access service records. It requested the department to ensure that teachers receive updated copies.
The association also raised concerns over the mandatory Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) qualification for serving teachers. It has already approached both the Delhi government and the Centre seeking a suitable resolution, the association added.
On administrative transfers, the GSTA said some teachers are transferred without being given adequate opportunity to present their side. It sought a headquarters-level committee to examine such cases.
The association also highlighted the lack of uniformity in granting leave for election duties, booth level officer (BLO) work and Census assignments. It called for clear instructions to ensure equal treatment of eligible teachers.
The GSTA said elections to the association have remained pending for a considerable period and noted that the matter is currently before the Delhi High Court. It sought an early resolution of the issue.
The association further demanded a review of recruitment rules for teaching and non-teaching posts. It suggested constituting a committee with teacher representation to examine the rules.
To strengthen communication, the GSTA proposed a fixed monthly meeting between the DoE and association representatives. It said such meetings would help address issues at the ground level.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.