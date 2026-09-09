Teachers' body opposes Himachal Pradesh Universities Bill

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh University Teachers' Welfare Association (HPUTWA) on Wednesday staged a protest against the Himachal Pradesh Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2026, demanding that the autonomy, academic freedom and institutional dignity of the university be protected.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on September 1 introduced the bill that provides for recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in government universities through state recruitment commissions.
Introducing the Bill, the chief minister said the government has drafted the amendment to ensure transparency and merit-based selection in university recruitments.
Addressing the protesters, HPUTWA president Prof Nitin Vyas said government interference in the university's functioning was an attack not only on the rights and dignity of the teaching community but also on the contributions of those who had helped build the institution's reputation.
He said a university is a centre of knowledge, research and democratic dialogue, and not a government office where decisions could be taken through files.
"Bypassing statutory bodies such as the Academic Council and Executive Council and imposing external control will undermine the institution's academic character" he said.
"We are not against accountability, but we will not accept subservience in the name of accountability," Vyas said, adding that the government should focus on providing adequate funds, modern laboratories, research grants, hostels, sports facilities and other infrastructure instead of increasing administrative control.
He warned that the association would intensify its agitation if attempts to curtail the university's autonomy continued.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.