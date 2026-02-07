Teachers’ bodies urge Centre to intervene on SC ruling mandating TET for pre-RTE appointees

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Teachers Association, along with the All India Joint Action Committee of Teachers’ Organisations (AIJACTO), has called upon the Central government to urgently intervene in the Supreme Court judgment mandating that teachers appointed prior to the implementation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act must clear the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) within two years or face termination of service.

The ruling is expected to affect nearly 30 lakh teachers across the country.

A delegation led by Chava Ravi, president of Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TS UTF), met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Parliament, New Delhi, on Friday and submitted a memorandum seeking immediate relief for affected teachers.