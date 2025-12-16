News

Teachers’ bodies oppose VBSA bill over autonomy

A press conference organised by group of teachers said the proposed VBSA Bill will create a commission, led by a chairperson, to oversee regulation, accreditation and the setting of learning standards.
NEW DELHI: Several teachers’ organisations and higher education stakeholders have opposed the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan (VBSA) Bill, 2025, cleared by the Union Cabinet on December 12, alleging that it will fundamentally alter the government’s commitment to publicly funded higher education and undermine institutional autonomy.

The VBSA Bill seeks to repeal three key legislations—the University Grants Commission (UGC) Act, 1956, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Act, 1987, and the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) Act, 1993—and replace them with a single regulatory framework.

