Teachers associations urges TN govt to restore old pension scheme

CHENNAI: The Association of University Teachers (AUT) and members of Madurai Kamaraj, Manonmaniam Sundaranar, Mother Teresa, and Alagappa University Teachers’ Association (MUTA) on Wednesday began a continuous sit-in protest in front of the Directorate of Collegiate Education office at Saidapet, urging the state to fulfil their long-pending demands, including the implementation of the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS).

AUT members said the protest would continue till November 14.

“We urge the state government to implement the CAS and extend benefits to teachers in government-aided colleges. We also reiterate our demand to restore the old pension scheme,” they said.