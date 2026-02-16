Teachers, alumni donate cycles to help Cheemangala high school students reach classes

BENGALURU: With only one or two government buses serving Cheemangala Government High School and no bicycle scheme from the state government, teachers, former students and donors have come together to support children who travel long distances to attend classes.

The group has raised funds and distributed 25 bicycles to boys and girls studying in high school.

Shivakumar M, a Maths teacher at the school, explained the difficulties faced by students.

He said, "A government bus facility is available for our school children but the bus arrives too late. While we start the classes at 9 am, the bus arrives at 10.30 pm. When the students leave school at 5.30 pm, it is too dark by the time they reach home by walking. Students also tend to ask for a lift on two wheelers from passers by but it is not safe for them. Therefore, we decided to provide cycles to 25 kids who travel from 8 to 15 kilometers away from school to boys and girls."