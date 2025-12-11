Teachers affiliated with Bharathiar University seek hike in invigilation honorarium to match rising costs

COIMBATORE: Teachers of private arts and science colleges affiliated with Bharathiar University have requested the university to revise the invigilation duty honorarium from Rs 200 to at least Rs 300 or more.

The last revision was done in 2019, they pointed out.

An assistant professor from a private college in the city, who wished to remain anonymous, told TNIE that invigilation duties are assigned to faculty every semester at colleges 20 to 25 kilometres away from their respective institutions.