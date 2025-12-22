Teacher turns Biology lab into artistic learning space in Andhra

SRIKAKULAM: In a modest government school in Pathapatnam, students walk into a biology lab that feels more like an art gallery. Brightly painted diagrams of human organs, plant structures, scientists, national leaders and freedom fighters line the walls. For botany teacher Balleda Appalaraju, this is not decoration, it is a teaching tool.
Appalaraju, 39, joined the teaching profession in 2013 after qualifying in DSC. Born into an agricultural family in Bhyripuram village of Kaviti mandal, he has nurtured a passion for drawing since childhood. That passion now shapes his classrooms, where learning is designed to be visual, interactive and inspiring.
Instead of limiting lessons to charts and instruments, he has transformed biology labs in schools across Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts into themed spaces that encourage exploration. With his own earnings, he has created handmade posters and murals to connect science with values, history and everyday life.
His commitment goes beyond the classroom. Through his YouTube channel Raaz Balleda_Fun & Learn, he shares videos on biodiversity and energy conservation, as well as tutorials on drawing biology diagrams.
His short films have won state-level prizes for three years in a row, and he was recognised with the district Best Teacher award in 2024 and the state Best Performing Teacher award in digital teaching in 2025.
Speaking to TNIE, Appalaraju said, “True education goes far beyond textbooks. Students gain deeper knowledge through experiments, observation and hands-on learning. By making labs artistic and knowledge-rich, I want them to connect classroom concepts with real-life experiences.”
He has reinvested prize money from competitions into developing labs and libraries, ensuring that students benefit directly. His efforts have been praised publicly by Andhra Pradesh HRD, IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh, who lauded his innovative teaching style.
For Appalaraju, education is about more than academic achievement. “Holistic learning strengthens understanding, builds confidence and nurtures problem-solving skills. It not only ensures personal growth but also contributes to building a stronger nation,” he said.