Teacher turns Biology lab into artistic learning space in Andhra

Instead of limiting lessons to charts and instruments, he has transformed biology labs in schools across Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts into themed spaces that encourage exploration. With his own earnings, he has created handmade posters and murals to connect science with values, history and everyday life.

His commitment goes beyond the classroom. Through his YouTube channel Raaz Balleda_Fun & Learn, he shares videos on biodiversity and energy conservation, as well as tutorials on drawing biology diagrams.

His short films have won state-level prizes for three years in a row, and he was recognised with the district Best Teacher award in 2024 and the state Best Performing Teacher award in digital teaching in 2025.