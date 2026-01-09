Teacher transfers in MCD schools due to requests, not shortage: officials

NEW DELHI: Amid claims raised in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s Standing Committee over alleged arbitrary transfers of teachers, officials from the education department said the issue on the ground is not a shortage of staff but transfer requests driven by demography, distance and political pressure.

Officials said that while most zones in Delhi currently have surplus teachers, transfer demands remain heavily skewed. “Most requests are towards Najafgarh and Narela zones and away from Shahdara zones,” an official said, requesting anonymity.

According to official data, MCD schools have an overall surplus of around 200–300 teachers, with almost all zones reporting excess staff except one or two. Total student enrolment across MCD schools stands at about 6.58 lakh, while actual attendance is lower at around 6.3–6.4 lakh due to migration, dropouts, and absenteeism.