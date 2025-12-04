Teacher-student gap widens in Delhi, says data

NEW DELHI: The capital’s school system continues to function under a major staffing imbalance—both within its own school categories and in comparison with several large states.

Fresh data presented in the Rajya Sabha shows that while government, private and government-aided schools in the capital collectively employ 1,61,958 teachers, the teaching load remains unevenly distributed and modest when set against national figures. The issue of teacher availability was raised by MP Tiruchi Siva, with state education minister Jayanth Chaudhary responding.

Delhi has 2,681 government schools staffed by 86,095 teachers, who alone make up 53.2% of the city’s school workforce. These teachers cater to nearly 24.7 lakh students, resulting in a student-teacher ratio of 29:1, one of the highest among major urban education systems.