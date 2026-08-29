Election Commission tells Delhi High Court that teachers will do poll duty only on holidays

The issue is part of a petition filed before the Delhi High Court by advocates Rajesh Kumar Gogna and Ashok Agarwal challenging the deployment of teachers for BLO and SIR-related duties.

During an earlier hearing, the Division Bench of Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said that although the ECI has the power to requisition teachers for election work, the safeguards under Section 27 of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 cannot be ignored.