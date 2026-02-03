Teach Tamil as compulsory language subject in Kendriya Vidyalayas: MMK





There are no permanent Tamil teachers in KV schools, and even temporary positions often remain vacant. With no mandatory exam for Tamil - and students already burdened with three other languages - they are unable to gain even basic knowledge of their mother tongue. This "fourth language" option is merely eyewash.

Students can currently complete their schooling up to Class 12 in these institutions without ever learning Tamil.

The situation in which a student can graduate from a school in Tamil Nadu without studying the native language Tamil violates fundamental rights.



"If teaching Sanskrit is 'practically feasible' in Tamil Nadu's Kendriya Vidyalayas, then teaching Tamil is certainly feasible," he said in the letter.