Teach English, make national anthem mandatory in madrasas: Telangana BJP

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Madhavi Latha has called for the introduction of English education and the compulsory singing of 'Vande Mataram' and the national anthem, 'Jana Gana Mana,' in madrasas, saying the institutions should do more to foster patriotism among students.
Speaking to IANS on Thursday, Latha said madrasa students should receive modern education alongside religious instruction. "These children will have to be introduced to the world. The young children of these madrasas will have to awaken patriotism. In these madrasas, Vande Mataram and the national anthem (Jana Gana Mana) must be sung," she said.
She also argued that the absence of English education limits opportunities for students. "These children do not get English education and lack the capability to go out into the world and earn a living. Is injustice not being done to them?" she said.
Latha's remarks came a day after Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya described madrasas as "terrorist factories", triggering sharp political criticism and renewed debate over madrasa education. Latha endorsed Maurya's remarks, alleging that children in some madrasas were being taught ideas that alienate them from the nation.
The BJP leader also criticised remarks made by Maulana Sajid Rashidi on Kanwar Yatra participants, saying she disagreed with his comments and questioning his criticism of the annual pilgrimage.
Debate over madrasa education
The latest comments come amid an ongoing national debate over the role and curriculum of madrasas. In recent years, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has argued before the Supreme Court that education imparted in some madrasas is not comprehensive enough to meet the requirements of the Right to Education Act, 2009, while recommending greater integration of mainstream subjects.
At the same time, many recognised madrasas across states already teach subjects such as Mathematics, Science, English and Social Science alongside religious studies, often using NCERT or state board curricula. The Centre also operates the Scheme for Providing Education to Madrasas/Minorities (SPEMM) to support the introduction of modern subjects and improve infrastructure in eligible institutions.
The issue has also been the subject of legal scrutiny. The Supreme Court has been hearing matters related to the constitutional validity of the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act, 2004, following challenges and observations by the Allahabad High Court and submissions made by the NCPCR.
This report is based on inputs from IANS, with additional reporting and background by the EdexLive Desk.