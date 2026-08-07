Teach English, make national anthem mandatory in madrasas: Telangana BJP

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Madhavi Latha has called for the introduction of English education and the compulsory singing of 'Vande Mataram' and the national anthem, 'Jana Gana Mana,' in madrasas, saying the institutions should do more to foster patriotism among students.

Speaking to IANS on Thursday, Latha said madrasa students should receive modern education alongside religious instruction. "These children will have to be introduced to the world. The young children of these madrasas will have to awaken patriotism. In these madrasas, Vande Mataram and the national anthem (Jana Gana Mana) must be sung," she said.

She also argued that the absence of English education limits opportunities for students. "These children do not get English education and lack the capability to go out into the world and earn a living. Is injustice not being done to them?" she said.

Latha's remarks came a day after Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya described madrasas as "terrorist factories", triggering sharp political criticism and renewed debate over madrasa education. Latha endorsed Maurya's remarks, alleging that children in some madrasas were being taught ideas that alienate them from the nation.

The BJP leader also criticised remarks made by Maulana Sajid Rashidi on Kanwar Yatra participants, saying she disagreed with his comments and questioning his criticism of the annual pilgrimage.