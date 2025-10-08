TDV students design exhibition on Gandhi’s Global Legacy at National Gandhi Museum

NEW DELHI: Students from The Design Village (TDV), Noida, have designed a special exhibition at the National Gandhi Museum titled “Gandhi, African and American Leaders: Quest for Justice through Nonviolence.”

The exhibition explores Mahatma Gandhi’s evolving philosophy of nonviolence and justice, his association with African communities, and his profound influence on global leaders such as Martin Luther King Jr. and Nelson Mandela.

Conceptualized and executed by Dr. Alagan Annamalai, Director of the National Gandhi Museum, along with fourth-year TDV students Suhani Agarwal, Krrish Gupta, and Ishita Mahajan, the exhibition was mentored by Komal Kotiya and guided by Sourabh Gupta, Founder of The Design Village, and Mudita Pasari, Academic Dean.

TDV’s Design Cell collaborated with the museum team to create an immersive visitor experience that translates Gandhi’s narrative into an engaging spatial design.

“Design has the power to bridge history with the present. Through this exhibition, our students have not only celebrated Gandhi’s enduring legacy but also explored how his philosophy continues to inspire movements for justice across the world,” said Komal Kotiya, Impact Coordinator at The Design Village and Design Lead for the project.

Quoting Gandhi’s reflection that “it may be through the blacks that the unadulterated message of nonviolence will be delivered to the world,” Dr. Annamalai noted how leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. and Nelson Mandela embodied this message.

“This exhibition explores Gandhi’s evolving philosophy of nonviolence and justice, his complex relationship with the African community, and his profound influence on leaders across continents who fought against racial injustice through nonviolence,” he said.