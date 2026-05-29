TDP to reserve 33% tickets for women: AP CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has ratified the proposal made by party working president Nara Lokesh to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in party tickets in future elections.

During his concluding remarks at the two-day Mahanadu at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Thursday, Naidu said that the party would implement it within the party and ensure 33% representation for women in Andhra Pradesh legislative bodies.

He called upon women to start preparing themselves for larger political participation from now itself. He stated that the party would fight for women’s reservation across the country and, if necessary, independently ensure 33 percent representation for women in Andhra Pradesh legislatures.

Speaking after Union Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu moving the political resolution, the Chief Minister described the hybrid model Mahanadu as a major organisational innovation and a personal milestone in his political journey. He said the event had infused him with renewed energy and confidence.

The Chief Minister noted that TDP had spent over Rs 160 crore on cadre welfare and had focused on education, empowerment and skill development for workers’ families. He said the party would continue creating opportunities through social re-engineering, booth-level strengthening and ethical economic empowerment.