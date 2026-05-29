TDP to reserve 33% tickets for women: AP CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has ratified the proposal made by party working president Nara Lokesh to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in party tickets in future elections.
During his concluding remarks at the two-day Mahanadu at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Thursday, Naidu said that the party would implement it within the party and ensure 33% representation for women in Andhra Pradesh legislative bodies.
He called upon women to start preparing themselves for larger political participation from now itself. He stated that the party would fight for women’s reservation across the country and, if necessary, independently ensure 33 percent representation for women in Andhra Pradesh legislatures.
Speaking after Union Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu moving the political resolution, the Chief Minister described the hybrid model Mahanadu as a major organisational innovation and a personal milestone in his political journey. He said the event had infused him with renewed energy and confidence.
The Chief Minister noted that TDP had spent over Rs 160 crore on cadre welfare and had focused on education, empowerment and skill development for workers’ families. He said the party would continue creating opportunities through social re-engineering, booth-level strengthening and ethical economic empowerment.
Reviewing the coalition government’s first 23 months, the Chief Minister said Andhra Pradesh had moved from uncertainty and economic distress to renewed growth and credibility. He credited the NDA Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting the revival of Amaravati, Polavaram and key infrastructure projects, and for helping restore confidence among investors and institutions.
The Chief Minister said the state had attracted nearly Rs 23 lakh crore in investments within 23 months and had emerged as one of India’s leading destinations for industrial growth. Andhra Pradesh accounted for nearly 25 per cent of the country’s foreign direct investment inflows during the period, he said. Highlighting the government’s ‘Speed of Doing Business,’ he pointed to the approval of a fifth-generation fighter aircraft manufacturing and testing project within just 36 days.
The Chief Minister highlighted major initiatives in Artificial Intelligence, quantum technologies, electronics, drones, aerospace, defence manufacturing and advanced skill development. He said globally reputed skill institutions were being brought to Andhra Pradesh to prepare youth for emerging industries and future jobs.
On welfare, he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to combining development with social security.
He announced accelerated completion of irrigation projects from North Andhra to Rayalaseema, investments of Rs 40,000 crore in water infrastructure, efforts towards Godavari-Cauvery linkage, large-scale groundwater storage initiatives and Rs 1 lakh crore horticulture transformation plan for Rayalaseema. He said AP currently maintained reservoir storage levels of around 65% despite El Nino.