TCS chief predicts AI workforce to match human employees within three years

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will have as many AI agents and workers as its human workforce within the next three years, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Monday, underscoring the company's growing focus on artificial intelligence as a key driver of future growth.



Speaking at TCS' 31st Annual General Meeting, Chandrasekaran said, "I predict that over the next three years, TCS will have as many AI agents as human employees."



Highlighting the scale of AI adoption within the company, he added, "The day is not very far when TCS will have equal number of AI agents or AI workers as their physical workers."