TCS starts onboarding delayed hires; relief for 600+ employees

In a major relief for over 600 professionals who had been left waiting in uncertainty for months, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has begun sending onboarding emails. This development comes after sustained efforts by the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) and intervention by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Many of the affected employees had resigned from previous jobs or even relocated based on TCS’s commitments, only to face financial and emotional hardships due to the indefinite delay in their onboarding.

Confirming the development, NITES President Harpreet Singh Saluja said, “After continuous efforts by NITES and the intervention of the Labour Ministry, TCS has finally started issuing onboarding emails to the majority of the 600+ professionals who were left waiting in uncertainty for months.”

Calling it a victory for employees, he added, “This development is a significant victory for employees and for NITES’ continued fight to protect their rights. It also shows that when employees stand united and raise their voice through the right forums, justice is possible even against the biggest corporations.”

Saluja also assured that the organisation will continue to track the issue.

“We will keep monitoring the situation to ensure that every single affected professional gets relief and that such practices are not repeated in the future,” he said in a statement.

The onboarding mails sent by TCS include instructions for candidates to attend in-person joining sessions at designated centres, along with a list of mandatory documents such as Aadhaar, PAN, academic certificates, service certificates, and iBegin portal forms.

This marks a significant breakthrough in the long-standing standoff, which had drawn attention to concerns about fair employment practices in India’s IT sector.