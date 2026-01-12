New labour codes hit TCS Q3 profit; net falls 13.9% despite underlying growth

Mumbai: The country's largest IT services company TCS on Monday reported 13.91 per cent decline in December quarter net profit at Rs 10,657 crore, hit by one-time impact of the implementation of new labour codes.

The Tata Group company's net profit was Rs 12,380 crore in the October-December period of FY25 and Rs 12,075 crore in the preceding September quarter, a statement said.

Implementation of the new labour codes during the quarter led to a "statutory impact" of Rs 2,128 crore, the company said, adding that but for all the one-time impact, its profit would have grown 8.5 per cent to Rs 13,438 crore.