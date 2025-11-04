TCS InQuizitive 2025: Aditya KB and Gagan Arun advance towards championship title

Aditya KB and Gagan Arun from Vijayagiri Public School, Chalakudy, clinched the Kochi edition of TCS InQuizitive 2025 after a tense finale marked by composure, speed, and precision.

The pair now advances to the National Finals to battle top teams from across India for the 2025 championship title.

Held on November 3, 2025, in Kochi, the regional round drew 191 teams — 382 students from Classes 8 to 12 — representing 49 schools.

Participants came not only from Kochi but also from Alappuzha, Kozhikode, Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Coimbatore, and Nilgiri, creating a diverse and competitive field.

Mr Dinesh P Thampi, Vice President and TCS Head, Kerala, said, “TCS InQuizitive is more than just a competition—it’s a platform for young students to showcase their technological acumen and critical thinking. It fosters the habit of continuous learning and staying on top of the latest and upcoming technological trends and innovations. We’re delighted to witness such enthusiastic participation, as the event challenges students to think beyond textbooks and nurtures the next generation of thinkers who will shape our digital future.”

A two-decade-old TCS initiative, InQuizitive ignites curiosity and analytical skills among Grades 8–12 students through questions spanning IT, science, sports, engineering, and art.

The 2025 season covers 12 cities: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Indore, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Pune.

It will conclude with national semi-finals and a grand finale crowning the TCS InQuizitive National Champions of 2025.