TBSE Results 2026: Tripura Board 10th, 12th results declared at tbresults.tripura.gov.in

Agartala: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has declared the Class 10 (Madhyamik Pariksha) and Class 12 (Higher Secondary) results today, May 8, 2026. It has activated the Tripiura Board results 2026 for classes 10 and 12 on the official portal at tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

Students who had appeared for the board examinations can access the Tripura Board results 2026 with valid login credentials. One must enter their roll number and enrolment number to access the TBSE results. Students are advised to download TBSE 10th, 12th marksheet 2026 along with results.

How to check Tripura Board 10th, 12th results 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of TBSE at tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

Step 2: Find the Tripura Board results 2026 links

Step 3: Click on the Higher Secondary Examination Result 2026 or Madhyamik Examination Result 2026 links

Step 4: Enter the login credentials such as roll number and enrolment number

Step 6: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 7: The TBSE 10th, 12th results 2026 will be displayed on the screen

Step 8: Download and keep the hard copy of marksheet for furure need

This year, the TBSE has conducted the Higher Secondary (Class 12) exams from February 25 tp March 30, 2026. The Class 10 exams were held from February 26 to March 24, 2026.