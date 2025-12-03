TB cases in India drops by 21% since 2015: Union Health Minister Nadda

New Delhi: Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda has highlighted that India's TB incidence (new cases emerging each year) reduced by 21% from 237 per lakh population in 2015 to 187 per lakh population in 2024, almost double the pace of the decline observed globally at 12 %, as per the World Health Organisation's Global TB Report 2025, according to an official release.



He stated that India's mortality rate has decreased from 28 per lakh in 2015 to 21 per lakh population in 2024.



"India's TB mortality rate has decreased from 28 per lakh population in 2015 to 21 per lakh population in 2024, reflecting significant progress in reducing deaths due to TB", he said at the Extended Parliament House Annexe (EPHA) Auditorium on Tuesday.



JP Nadda was joined by B L Verma, MoS, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment; Pankaj Chaudhury, MoS, Ministry of Finance; Kamlesh Paswan, MoS, Ministry of Rural Development; Jitin Prasada, MoS, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Electronics and Information Technology and Kirti Vardhan Singh, MoS, Ministry of External Affairs, Environment, Forest & Climate Change.



The day marked the first of a series of interactions with Parliamentarians, with a special focus on MPs from Uttar Pradesh. MPs from the state attended the event and pledged their commitment to advancing the campaign and driving community mobilisation efforts within their constituencies.