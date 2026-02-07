Delhi taxi drivers protest, seek regulation and bike taxi ban

"We have a list of demands that we want to submit to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. There should be a Rashtriya Chalak Ayog for the welfare of drivers, private bike taxis should be banned immediately across the country, and surge pricing on app-based platforms should be addressed, as the drivers do not get any benefit out of it, but people think drivers are making money," Kishan Verma, president of All Delhi Auto Taxi Congress Union, said.